150,000 fans to be invited to events at Beijing Olympics

BEIJING (AP) — About 150,000 spectators are expected to be invited to attend events at the Beijing Olympics in two of the three clusters of venues, organizers said Thursday.

Plans to sell tickets to international visitors were scrapped last year because of the coronavirus pandemic and the block was extended to residents of China in January.

Venues in Beijing and Zhangjiakou are now set to have invited spectators but Alpine skiing and sliding sports in Yanqing will go ahead without fans.

Invited spectators will be drawn from “international friends residing in China’s mainland, members of diplomatic missions and marketing partners,” organizers said in a presentation to the IOC.

School children, local residents and “winter sports enthusiasts” are also targets to attend events.

“The spectator base will be as extensive and diversified as possible,” organizers said.

Limited numbers of accredited people at the Olympics, including sports officials and media who are living in closed-off bubbles separate from the Chinese public, will also attend events.

