Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

4th-seed Carreño-Busta out of Rio Open, Schwartzman wins

The Associated Press
February 16, 2022 11:18 pm
< a min read
      

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Spain’s Pablo Carreño-Busta, the No. 4 seed and the 18th-ranked player in the world, was eliminated at the Rio Open clay court tournament Wednesday, falling 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 to Fabio Fognini of Italy in a round-of-16 clash.

Fognini advanced to face Argentina’s Federico Coria in the quarterfinals. Coria beat Spanish veteran Fernando Verdasco 7-6 (2), 4-6, 6-4.

“There’s the feeling that I worked for this. I was fighting until the end,” Fognini said after the match. “This South American has always been my favorite place to be, so I am glad to be in the quarterfinals in Rio.”

Spain’s Pablo Andujar beat eighth-seeded Albert Ramos-Viñolas 7-5, 5-7, 6-3. His adversary in the next round will be the No. 3 seed, Argentinian Diego Schwartzman.

        Insight by SAS: We’ve all heard of real-time data. But how are agencies upping their game to apply data science to the performance of government programs — from stopping fraudulent payments to improving DEIA? GAO, GSA, Labor, VA and SAS share insights in a new Executive Briefing ebook.

Schwartzman beat Spaniard Pedro Martinez 6-1. 6-1.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|23 2022 - FAR Supplement - DARS - DISA
2|23 Breaking Down Barriers to Collaboration
2|23 govAccess/Vision CMS: Custom Content...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

All aboard!