5 minor leaguers suspended for violating drug program

NEW YORK (AP) — Five players were suspended Friday for violations of the minor league drug program, raising this year’s total to nine.

Free agent pitcher Nick Belzer and pitcher Charles Hall of Oakland’s Class A Central Lansing farm team were suspended for 50 games each for a second positive test for a drug of abuse. Miami Double-A outfielder Tristan Pompey also was suspended for 50 games for a second positive test for a drug of abuse.

Detroit pitcher Hector Rodriguez and Arizona pitcher Jose Valdez were suspended for 60 games each following positive tests for the performing-enhancing substance Stanozolol. Both are on Dominican Summer League rosters.

Four players were given 60-day bans on Jan. 28 following positive tests for Stanozolol: Seattle pitcher Brayan Diaz, Chicago Cubs left-hander Carlos Garcia, Houston right-hander Jorge Geraldo and Texas right-hander Aron Vargas. All are on Dominican Summer League rosters.

