5 more minor leaguers suspended for drug tests, total now 14

The Associated Press
February 11, 2022 5:35 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Pitchers Joe Flores of Colorado, Lenny Polanco and Jesus Tovar of Minnesota and Alan Ramirez of Miami were suspended for 60 games each Friday following positive tests for the performance-enhancing substance Stanozolol under baseball’s minor league drug program.

All four are assigned to the Dominican Summer League.

San Francisco Giants pitcher Austin Reich was suspended for 50 games following a positive test for Amphetamine, a banned stimulant. He is assigned to High-A West Eugene.

Fourteen players have been suspended this year under the minor league drug program.

Players with major league contracts have not been tested since Dec. 1 while Major League Baseball and the players’ association negotiate in collective bargaining following the expiration of the labor contract and Joint Drug Program.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved.

