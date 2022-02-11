On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Aaronson scores 2nd league goal of season for Salzburg

The Associated Press
February 11, 2022 8:09 pm
< a min read
      

American midfielder Brenden Aaronson scored his second league goal of the season, helping Red Bull Salzburg come from behind in a 2-1 win at Rapid Vienna on Friday night as the season resumed following a two-month winter break.

The 21-year-old from Medford, New Jersey, scored a tying goal from near the penalty spot in the 64th minute, running onto Noah Okafor’s cross and beating goalkeeper Paul Gartler.

Aaronson’s other league goal this season was against Rapid on Sept. 19. He also scored two goals in the Champions League playoff round.

Okafor scored a go-ahead goal in the 77th for Rapid.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|18 Modular Efficient Laser Technology...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Volley for serve!