Abilene Christian 83, Texas Rio Grande Valley 66

TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY (7-16)

Taylor 4-7 4-6 12, Adewunmi 2-4 0-0 4, X.Johnson 1-4 0-0 3, R.Nelson 1-3 0-1 2, J.Johnson 5-14 8-13 19, M.Nelson 3-8 5-6 14, Q.Johnson 2-5 3-4 8, Butler 0-2 4-4 4. Totals 18-47 24-34 66.

ABILENE CHRISTIAN (16-7)

A.Simmons 13-22 3-4 31, Cameron 1-4 0-0 2, Mason 3-10 1-3 8, Miller 1-3 0-0 2, Morris 2-5 2-2 6, Daniels 3-7 1-2 9, Jackson 2-6 0-0 5, Steele 2-4 0-0 4, Allen 3-4 0-0 8, Gai 3-5 2-4 8, Smith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-70 9-15 83.

Halftime_Abilene Christian 47-31. 3-Point Goals_Texas Rio Grande Valley 6-18 (M.Nelson 3-6, J.Johnson 1-1, Q.Johnson 1-4, X.Johnson 1-4, Adewunmi 0-1, Butler 0-2), Abilene Christian 8-21 (Allen 2-2, Daniels 2-3, A.Simmons 2-4, Jackson 1-2, Mason 1-5, Cameron 0-1, Miller 0-1, Morris 0-3). Rebounds_Texas Rio Grande Valley 39 (Taylor 15), Abilene Christian 37 (A.Simmons 14). Assists_Texas Rio Grande Valley 8 (J.Johnson 5), Abilene Christian 23 (Daniels 8). Total Fouls_Texas Rio Grande Valley 15, Abilene Christian 24. A_1,088 (1,000).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.