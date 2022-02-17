Trending:
Acliese, Bergersen power EWU past Montana State 88-86 in OT

The Associated Press
February 17, 2022 11:41 pm
CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Linton Acliese poured in a career-high 38 points and Rylan Bergersen buried a jumper with 5 seconds remaining in overtime to propel Eastern Washington to an 88-86 victory over Montana State on Thursday night.

Acliese sank 13 of 19 shots, including 5 of 10 from 3-point range, and 7 of 8 foul shots for the Eagles (14-12, 8-7 Big Sky Conference), who have won three straight. Steele Venters had 19 points, while Bergersen finished with 12 points and nine rebounds. Bergersen sank two free throws with 20 seconds left to send the game to OT tied at 74. Casey Jones scored 10 off the bench.

Jubrile Belo had 19 points, six rebounds and five assists to pace the Bobcats (20-6, 12-3). Amin Adamu contributed 16 points and seven boards. RaeQuan Battle scored 16 and his four-point play with 22 seconds left in OT knotted the score at 86.

Montana State beat the Eagles 61-59 earlier this season.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

