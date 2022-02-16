Adams and the Jacksonville State Gamecocks take on conference foe Lipscomb

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (16-9, 9-3 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (11-16, 4-8 ASUN)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lipscomb -4.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jacob Ognacevic and the Lipscomb Bisons host Darian Adams and the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

The Bisons have gone 7-5 at home. Lipscomb ranks fifth in the ASUN shooting 35.5% from deep, led by Ognacevic shooting 49.2% from 3-point range.

The Gamecocks have gone 9-3 against ASUN opponents. Jacksonville State averages 12.0 turnovers per game and is 7-4 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Gamecocks won 88-83 in the last matchup on Jan. 12. Adams led the Gamecocks with 24 points, and Greg Jones led the Bisons with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ognacevic is scoring 13.3 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 0.4 assists for the Bisons. Will Pruitt is averaging 13.4 points and six rebounds over the past 10 games for Lipscomb.

Adams is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Gamecocks. Demaree King is averaging 11.1 points and 1.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Jacksonville State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 3-7, averaging 73.0 points, 34.2 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Gamecocks: 7-3, averaging 71.2 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

