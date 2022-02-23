Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Adams carries Jacksonville St. past E. Kentucky 81-68

The Associated Press
February 23, 2022 9:17 pm
< a min read
      

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Darian Adams had 27 points as Jacksonville State topped Eastern Kentucky 81-68 on Wednesday night.

Kayne Henry had 15 points for Jacksonville State (19-9, 12-3 Atlantic Sun Conference). Jalen Gibbs added 10 points.

Michael Moreno had 23 points for the Colonels (12-17, 4-11). Curt Lewis added 16 points. Devontae Blanton had 13 points.

The Gamecocks improve to 2-0 against the Colonels this season. Jacksonville State defeated Eastern Kentucky 76-65 on Jan. 15.

        Insight by MuleSoft: During this exclusive webinar, Pat Flanders, chief information officer of the Defense Health Agency, will discuss how the agency is modernizing and integrating IT systems previously managed by the Air Force, Army and the Navy—to securely support military healthcare services worldwide, on the battlefield and off. Industry professionals from Salesforce and MuleSoft will provide their perspective.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|2 Patch Barracks Tech Expo
3|2 If You Aren't Worried About...
3|2 GSAXcess Training - Reporting Your...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Liftoff!