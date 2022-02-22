Trending:
Adaway carries Saint Bonaventure over Rhode Island 73-55

The Associated Press
February 22, 2022 9:39 pm
OLEAN, N.Y. (AP) — Jalen Adaway had 23 points as Saint Bonaventure got past Rhode Island 73-55 on Tuesday night.

Osun Osunniyi had 14 points and nine rebounds for Saint Bonaventure (18-7, 10-4 Atlantic 10 Conference), which earned its sixth straight win. Kyle Lofton added 12 points and Jaren Holmes had 11 points.

Makhi Mitchell had 14 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for the Rams (13-13, 4-10). Makhel Mitchell added 13 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

