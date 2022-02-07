On Air: Business of Government Hour
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

AHL Glance

The Associated Press
February 7, 2022 10:09 am
< a min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hartford 40 22 12 4 2 50 123 117
Hershey 42 23 13 3 3 52 131 112
Springfield 42 22 14 5 1 50 134 136
Providence 36 18 12 3 3 42 108 99
Charlotte 41 22 17 2 0 46 139 122
WB/Scranton 40 18 17 2 3 41 104 123
Lehigh Valley 39 15 16 6 2 38 108 124
Bridgeport 43 16 19 4 4 40 117 132

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 38 27 6 5 0 59 141 96
Toronto 36 21 12 2 1 45 120 119
Rochester 40 22 15 2 1 47 145 146
Laval 33 17 13 3 0 37 106 115
Syracuse 37 17 16 3 1 38 104 116
Belleville 35 17 18 0 0 34 106 109
Cleveland 39 13 19 4 3 33 106 134

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 40 26 8 4 2 58 129 100
Manitoba 38 24 11 2 1 51 117 92
Iowa 40 19 17 3 1 42 113 111
Milwaukee 44 21 19 2 2 46 127 132
Rockford 37 17 16 3 1 38 100 110
Grand Rapids 40 16 17 5 2 39 110 124
Texas 34 12 15 4 3 31 102 121

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 37 26 7 3 1 56 127 89
Ontario 37 24 8 3 2 53 151 113
Bakersfield 34 18 9 4 3 43 110 97
Henderson 35 20 12 2 1 43 108 97
Colorado 40 21 13 3 3 48 128 120
Abbotsford 34 15 15 3 1 34 103 106
Tucson 36 14 19 2 1 31 99 134
San Diego 36 14 20 2 0 30 97 123
San Jose 39 14 24 1 0 29 117 161

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Manitoba 2, Texas 1

Monday’s Games

Tucson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

        Insight by Workday: This exclusive e-book highlights how agencies aim to make government a great place to work in 2022.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Utica at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Thursday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments