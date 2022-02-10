On Air: Ask The CIO: SLED Edition
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

AHL Glance

The Associated Press
February 10, 2022 10:09 am
1 min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hartford 40 22 12 4 2 50 123 117
Hershey 42 23 13 3 3 52 131 112
Springfield 43 23 14 5 1 52 137 138
Providence 36 18 12 3 3 42 108 99
Charlotte 41 22 17 2 0 46 139 122
WB/Scranton 41 18 18 2 3 41 105 126
Lehigh Valley 40 15 17 6 2 38 108 129
Bridgeport 43 16 19 4 4 40 117 132

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 39 27 7 5 0 59 143 99
Toronto 36 21 12 2 1 45 120 119
Rochester 41 23 15 2 1 49 148 147
Laval 34 18 13 3 0 39 112 117
Syracuse 38 17 17 3 1 38 106 122
Belleville 36 18 18 0 0 36 111 109
Cleveland 40 13 19 5 3 34 108 137

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 41 27 8 4 2 60 132 102
Manitoba 40 25 12 2 1 53 121 97
Iowa 40 19 17 3 1 42 113 111
Milwaukee 44 21 19 2 2 46 127 132
Rockford 37 17 16 3 1 38 100 110
Grand Rapids 40 16 17 5 2 39 110 124
Texas 36 13 15 5 3 34 107 125

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 37 26 7 3 1 56 127 89
Ontario 37 24 8 3 2 53 151 113
Bakersfield 34 18 9 4 3 43 110 97
Henderson 35 20 12 2 1 43 108 97
Colorado 40 21 13 3 3 48 128 120
Abbotsford 36 17 15 3 1 38 116 111
San Diego 36 14 20 2 0 30 97 123
Tucson 38 14 21 2 1 31 104 147
San Jose 39 14 24 1 0 29 117 161

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

Rochester 3, WB/Scranton 1

Springfield 3, Utica 2

        Insight by Wickr: This survey of five agencies highlights the new perspectives agencies now have for securing their systems, data and people from the ever-changing nature of cyber threats.

Laval 6, Syracuse 2

Texas 3, Manitoba 1

Abbotsford 5, Tucson 0

Thursday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Bridgeport at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Utica, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Laval, 7 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Belleville at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Henderson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Manitoba at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Stockton, 10 p.m.

San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Syracuse at Laval, 3 p.m.

Bridgeport at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Belleville at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Utica, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Henderson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Manitoba at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|16 Tech Expo for Fort Meade
2|16 Basic Contracting for GSA Schedules
2|16 VMware Tallahassee Day
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Customs and Border Protection examines imported flowers in Miami