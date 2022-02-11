AHL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hartford 40 22 12 4 2 50 123 117 Hershey 42 23 13 3 3 52 131 112 Springfield 43 23 14 5 1 52 137 138 Providence 36 18 12 3 3 42 108 99 Charlotte 41 22 17 2 0 46 139 122 WB/Scranton 41 18 18 2 3 41 105 126 Lehigh Valley 40 15 17 6 2 38 108 129 Bridgeport 43 16 19 4 4 40 117 132

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utica 39 27 7 5 0 59 143 99 Toronto 36 21 12 2 1 45 120 119 Rochester 41 23 15 2 1 49 148 147 Laval 34 18 13 3 0 39 112 117 Syracuse 38 17 17 3 1 38 106 122 Belleville 36 18 18 0 0 36 111 109 Cleveland 40 13 19 5 3 34 108 137

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 41 27 8 4 2 60 132 102 Manitoba 40 25 12 2 1 53 121 97 Iowa 41 19 17 4 1 43 116 115 Milwaukee 44 21 19 2 2 46 127 132 Rockford 37 17 16 3 1 38 100 110 Grand Rapids 41 17 17 5 2 41 114 127 Texas 36 13 15 5 3 34 107 125

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Stockton 37 26 7 3 1 56 127 89 Ontario 37 24 8 3 2 53 151 113 Bakersfield 34 18 9 4 3 43 110 97 Henderson 35 20 12 2 1 43 108 97 Colorado 40 21 13 3 3 48 128 120 Abbotsford 36 17 15 3 1 38 116 111 San Diego 36 14 20 2 0 30 97 123 Tucson 38 14 21 2 1 31 104 147 San Jose 39 14 24 1 0 29 117 161

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Grand Rapids 4, Iowa 3

Friday’s Games

Bridgeport at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Utica, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Laval, 7 p.m.

Belleville at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Henderson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Manitoba at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Stockton, 10 p.m.

San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Syracuse at Laval, 3 p.m.

Bridgeport at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Belleville at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Utica, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Henderson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Manitoba at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

