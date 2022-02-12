AHL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Springfield 44 24 14 5 1 54 141 140 Hartford 41 22 13 4 2 50 125 121 Hershey 43 23 14 3 3 52 134 118 Providence 37 19 12 3 3 44 111 101 Charlotte 42 22 18 2 0 46 142 126 WB/Scranton 42 18 19 2 3 41 106 128 Lehigh Valley 41 16 17 6 2 40 114 132 Bridgeport 44 17 19 4 4 42 121 135

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utica 40 28 7 5 0 61 150 104 Toronto 36 21 12 2 1 45 120 119 Rochester 42 23 15 2 2 50 150 150 Laval 35 19 13 3 0 41 114 118 Belleville 37 19 18 0 0 38 113 110 Syracuse 39 17 17 4 1 39 107 124 Cleveland 41 13 20 5 3 34 113 144

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 42 27 9 4 2 60 136 107 Manitoba 41 25 13 2 1 53 123 105 Iowa 42 20 17 4 1 45 122 116 Milwaukee 45 22 19 2 2 48 131 134 Rockford 38 18 16 3 1 40 105 114 Grand Rapids 42 17 18 5 2 41 115 133 Texas 37 13 16 5 3 34 109 129

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Stockton 38 26 8 3 1 56 129 94 Ontario 38 25 8 3 2 55 156 115 Bakersfield 35 19 9 4 3 45 113 99 Henderson 36 20 13 2 1 43 110 100 Colorado 41 21 14 3 3 48 129 123 Abbotsford 37 18 15 3 1 40 124 113 San Diego 37 15 20 2 0 32 101 125 Tucson 39 15 21 2 1 33 107 148 San Jose 40 14 25 1 0 29 119 165

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Bridgeport 4, Charlotte 3

Laval 2, Syracuse 1

Springfield 4, Hartford 2

Utica 7, Cleveland 5

Belleville 2, WB/Scranton 1

Lehigh Valley 6, Hershey 3

Providence 3, Rochester 2

Iowa 6, Grand Rapids 1

Milwaukee 4, Texas 2

Rockford 5, Chicago 4

Tucson 3, Colorado 1

Abbotsford 8, Manitoba 2

Bakersfield 3, Henderson 2

Ontario 5, Stockton 2

San Diego 4, San Jose 2

Saturday’s Games

Syracuse at Laval, 3 p.m.

Bridgeport at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Belleville at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Utica, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Henderson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Manitoba at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Milwaukee at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Rochester at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

