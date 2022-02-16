AHL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Springfield
|45
|25
|14
|5
|1
|56
|146
|141
|Hartford
|42
|23
|13
|4
|2
|52
|127
|122
|Hershey
|45
|24
|15
|3
|3
|54
|141
|125
|Providence
|38
|19
|13
|3
|3
|44
|112
|106
|Charlotte
|44
|24
|18
|2
|0
|50
|149
|130
|WB/Scranton
|44
|19
|20
|2
|3
|43
|113
|135
|Lehigh Valley
|43
|17
|18
|6
|2
|42
|119
|137
|Bridgeport
|46
|17
|20
|5
|4
|43
|123
|140
North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utica
|41
|28
|8
|5
|0
|61
|151
|106
|Toronto
|36
|21
|12
|2
|1
|45
|120
|119
|Rochester
|44
|24
|15
|3
|2
|53
|154
|154
|Laval
|36
|20
|13
|3
|0
|43
|119
|119
|Belleville
|38
|19
|19
|0
|0
|38
|117
|115
|Syracuse
|40
|17
|18
|4
|1
|39
|108
|129
|Cleveland
|42
|14
|20
|5
|3
|36
|115
|145
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|44
|27
|10
|4
|3
|61
|142
|115
|Manitoba
|42
|25
|14
|2
|1
|53
|125
|110
|Milwaukee
|47
|24
|19
|2
|2
|52
|140
|140
|Rockford
|40
|20
|16
|3
|1
|44
|112
|119
|Iowa
|43
|20
|17
|4
|2
|46
|124
|119
|Grand Rapids
|43
|18
|18
|5
|2
|43
|117
|134
|Texas
|39
|13
|18
|5
|3
|34
|113
|136
Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Stockton
|39
|27
|8
|3
|1
|58
|135
|99
|Ontario
|40
|25
|9
|3
|3
|56
|162
|126
|Bakersfield
|37
|20
|10
|4
|3
|47
|123
|107
|Henderson
|38
|22
|13
|2
|1
|47
|120
|107
|Colorado
|43
|22
|15
|3
|3
|50
|139
|127
|Abbotsford
|38
|19
|15
|3
|1
|42
|129
|115
|San Diego
|37
|15
|20
|2
|0
|32
|101
|125
|Tucson
|40
|15
|22
|2
|1
|33
|108
|156
|San Jose
|40
|14
|25
|1
|0
|29
|119
|165
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
Milwaukee 4, Chicago 3
Charlotte 5, WB/Scranton 4
Rochester 3, Bridgeport 2
Grand Rapids 2, Texas 1
Rockford 3, Iowa 2
Henderson 3, Colorado 2
Wednesday’s Games
Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Utica at Toronto, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.
Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Henderson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Abbotsford at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.
San Diego at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Cleveland at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Springfield at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Hershey at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Utica at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Texas, 8 p.m.
Henderson at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Abbotsford at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Stockton at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments