AHL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Springfield
|45
|25
|14
|5
|1
|56
|146
|141
|Hartford
|42
|23
|13
|4
|2
|52
|127
|122
|Hershey
|45
|24
|15
|3
|3
|54
|141
|125
|Providence
|38
|19
|13
|3
|3
|44
|112
|106
|Charlotte
|45
|25
|18
|2
|0
|52
|153
|131
|Lehigh Valley
|43
|17
|18
|6
|2
|42
|119
|137
|WB/Scranton
|45
|19
|21
|2
|3
|43
|114
|139
|Bridgeport
|46
|17
|20
|5
|4
|43
|123
|140
North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utica
|42
|28
|9
|5
|0
|61
|153
|112
|Toronto
|37
|22
|12
|2
|1
|47
|126
|121
|Rochester
|44
|24
|15
|3
|2
|53
|154
|154
|Laval
|36
|20
|13
|3
|0
|43
|119
|119
|Belleville
|38
|19
|19
|0
|0
|38
|117
|115
|Syracuse
|40
|17
|18
|4
|1
|39
|108
|129
|Cleveland
|42
|14
|20
|5
|3
|36
|115
|145
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|44
|27
|10
|4
|3
|61
|142
|115
|Manitoba
|42
|25
|14
|2
|1
|53
|125
|110
|Rockford
|41
|21
|16
|3
|1
|46
|116
|120
|Milwaukee
|48
|24
|20
|2
|2
|52
|141
|144
|Iowa
|43
|20
|17
|4
|2
|46
|124
|119
|Grand Rapids
|44
|18
|19
|5
|2
|43
|118
|137
|Texas
|40
|14
|18
|5
|3
|36
|116
|137
Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Stockton
|39
|27
|8
|3
|1
|58
|135
|99
|Ontario
|40
|25
|9
|3
|3
|56
|162
|126
|Bakersfield
|38
|20
|11
|4
|3
|47
|125
|112
|Henderson
|39
|22
|14
|2
|1
|47
|123
|113
|Colorado
|44
|23
|15
|3
|3
|52
|145
|130
|Abbotsford
|39
|20
|15
|3
|1
|44
|134
|117
|San Diego
|38
|16
|20
|2
|0
|34
|106
|126
|Tucson
|40
|15
|22
|2
|1
|33
|108
|156
|San Jose
|41
|14
|26
|1
|0
|29
|120
|170
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
Charlotte 4, WB/Scranton 1
Toronto 6, Utica 2
Rockford 4, Milwaukee 1
Texas 3, Grand Rapids 1
Colorado 6, Henderson 3
Abbotsford 5, Bakersfield 2
San Diego 5, San Jose 1
Laval at Belleville, ppd
Springfield at Lehigh Valley, ppd
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Cleveland at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Springfield at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Hershey at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Utica at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Texas, 8 p.m.
Henderson at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Abbotsford at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Stockton at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Cleveland at Charlotte, 1 p.m.
Hartford at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Hershey at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Laval at Rochester, 3:05 p.m.
Springfield at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.
Iowa at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Rockford, 5 p.m.
Abbotsford at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.
San Diego at Ontario, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Texas, 6 p.m.
Bakersfield at Stockton, 8 p.m.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments