AHL Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Springfield
|46
|25
|14
|5
|2
|57
|148
|144
|Hartford
|43
|23
|14
|4
|2
|52
|128
|125
|Providence
|40
|21
|13
|3
|3
|48
|120
|107
|Hershey
|47
|25
|16
|3
|3
|56
|145
|132
|Charlotte
|47
|26
|18
|3
|0
|55
|162
|139
|WB/Scranton
|46
|20
|21
|2
|3
|45
|117
|141
|Lehigh Valley
|44
|17
|18
|6
|3
|43
|121
|140
|Bridgeport
|47
|17
|21
|5
|4
|43
|125
|144
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utica
|44
|30
|9
|5
|0
|65
|160
|116
|Toronto
|39
|22
|13
|3
|1
|48
|133
|130
|Laval
|37
|20
|14
|3
|0
|43
|121
|124
|Rochester
|46
|24
|17
|3
|2
|53
|159
|164
|Belleville
|40
|21
|19
|0
|0
|42
|126
|122
|Syracuse
|42
|19
|18
|4
|1
|43
|119
|134
|Cleveland
|44
|15
|21
|5
|3
|38
|123
|154
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|45
|28
|10
|4
|3
|63
|147
|118
|Manitoba
|42
|25
|14
|2
|1
|53
|125
|110
|Rockford
|42
|21
|17
|3
|1
|46
|118
|125
|Milwaukee
|48
|24
|20
|2
|2
|52
|141
|144
|Iowa
|44
|20
|18
|4
|2
|46
|127
|124
|Grand Rapids
|45
|19
|19
|5
|2
|45
|123
|139
|Texas
|41
|14
|18
|5
|4
|37
|122
|144
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Stockton
|40
|28
|8
|3
|1
|60
|139
|102
|Ontario
|41
|26
|9
|3
|3
|58
|166
|129
|Bakersfield
|39
|20
|11
|4
|4
|48
|128
|116
|Henderson
|40
|22
|15
|2
|1
|47
|126
|117
|Colorado
|45
|23
|16
|3
|3
|52
|146
|132
|Abbotsford
|40
|21
|15
|3
|1
|46
|136
|118
|San Diego
|39
|16
|21
|2
|0
|34
|109
|130
|Tucson
|41
|16
|22
|2
|1
|35
|112
|159
|San Jose
|42
|15
|26
|1
|0
|31
|127
|176
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Belleville 5, Toronto 4
Charlotte 4, Cleveland 2
WB/Scranton 3, Springfield 2
Grand Rapids 5, Rockford 2
Hershey 4, Bridgeport 2
Providence 3, Hartford 1
Syracuse 6, Rochester 3
Utica 3, Lehigh Valley 2
Chicago 5, Iowa 3
San Jose 7, Texas 6
Tucson 4, Henderson 3
Abbotsford 2, Colorado 1
Ontario 4, San Diego 3
Stockton 4, Bakersfield 3
Cleveland 6, Charlotte 5
Hartford at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Hershey at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Laval at Rochester, 3:05 p.m.
Springfield at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.
Iowa at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Rockford, 5 p.m.
Abbotsford at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.
San Diego at Ontario, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Texas, 6 p.m.
Bakersfield at Stockton, 8 p.m.
Laval at Toronto, 3 p.m.
Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Syracuse at Belleville, 3 p.m.
Henderson at Tucson, 6 p.m.
Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Laval at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Ontario at Henderson, 10 p.m.
