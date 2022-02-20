AHL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Springfield 46 25 14 5 2 57 148 144 Hartford 43 23 14 4 2 52 128 125 Providence 40 21 13 3 3 48 120 107 Hershey 47 25 16 3 3 56 145 132 Charlotte 47 26 18 3 0 55 162 139 WB/Scranton 46 20 21 2 3 45 117 141 Lehigh Valley 44 17 18 6 3 43 121 140 Bridgeport 47 17 21 5 4 43 125 144

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utica 44 30 9 5 0 65 160 116 Toronto 39 22 13 3 1 48 133 130 Laval 37 20 14 3 0 43 121 124 Rochester 46 24 17 3 2 53 159 164 Belleville 40 21 19 0 0 42 126 122 Syracuse 42 19 18 4 1 43 119 134 Cleveland 44 15 21 5 3 38 123 154

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 45 28 10 4 3 63 147 118 Manitoba 42 25 14 2 1 53 125 110 Rockford 42 21 17 3 1 46 118 125 Milwaukee 48 24 20 2 2 52 141 144 Iowa 44 20 18 4 2 46 127 124 Grand Rapids 45 19 19 5 2 45 123 139 Texas 41 14 18 5 4 37 122 144

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Stockton 40 28 8 3 1 60 139 102 Ontario 41 26 9 3 3 58 166 129 Bakersfield 39 20 11 4 4 48 128 116 Henderson 40 22 15 2 1 47 126 117 Colorado 45 23 16 3 3 52 146 132 Abbotsford 40 21 15 3 1 46 136 118 San Diego 39 16 21 2 0 34 109 130 Tucson 41 16 22 2 1 35 112 159 San Jose 42 15 26 1 0 31 127 176

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Belleville 5, Toronto 4

Charlotte 4, Cleveland 2

WB/Scranton 3, Springfield 2

Grand Rapids 5, Rockford 2

Hershey 4, Bridgeport 2

Providence 3, Hartford 1

Syracuse 6, Rochester 3

Utica 3, Lehigh Valley 2

Chicago 5, Iowa 3

San Jose 7, Texas 6

Tucson 4, Henderson 3

Abbotsford 2, Colorado 1

Ontario 4, San Diego 3

Stockton 4, Bakersfield 3

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland 6, Charlotte 5

Hartford at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Hershey at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Laval at Rochester, 3:05 p.m.

Springfield at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.

Iowa at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Abbotsford at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Texas, 6 p.m.

Bakersfield at Stockton, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Laval at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Syracuse at Belleville, 3 p.m.

Henderson at Tucson, 6 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Laval at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.