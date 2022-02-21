AHL Glance

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Springfield 47 26 14 5 2 59 151 145
Providence 41 22 13 3 3 50 124 108
Hartford 44 23 15 4 2 52 128 127
Charlotte 47 26 18 3 0 55 162 139
Hershey 48 25 17 3 3 56 146 136
WB/Scranton 46 20 21 2 3 45 117 141
Lehigh Valley 45 17 19 6 3 43 122 143
Bridgeport 48 18 21 5 4 45 127 144

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 44 30 9 5 0 65 160 116
Toronto 40 23 13 3 1 50 139 132
Laval 39 21 15 3 0 45 128 131
Rochester 47 24 18 3 2 53 160 169
Belleville 40 21 19 0 0 42 126 122
Syracuse 42 19 18 4 1 43 119 134
Cleveland 44 15 21 5 3 38 123 154

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 46 29 10 4 3 65 152 119
Manitoba 43 26 14 2 1 55 129 113
Milwaukee 49 24 20 3 2 53 144 148
Rockford 43 21 18 3 1 46 120 130
Grand Rapids 46 20 19 5 2 47 128 141
Iowa 45 20 19 4 2 46 128 129
Texas 42 15 18 5 4 39 126 145

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 41 29 8 3 1 62 146 106
Ontario 42 27 9 3 3 60 170 132
Bakersfield 40 20 12 4 4 48 132 123
Henderson 41 23 15 2 1 49 130 118
Colorado 46 24 16 3 3 54 150 134
Abbotsford 41 21 16 3 1 46 138 122
San Diego 40 16 22 2 0 34 112 134
Tucson 42 16 23 2 1 35 113 163
San Jose 43 15 27 1 0 31 128 180

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland 6, Charlotte 5

Bridgeport 2, Hartford 0

Manitoba 4, Milwaukee 3

Laval 5, Rochester 1

Providence 4, Hershey 1

Springfield 3, Lehigh Valley 1

Chicago 5, Iowa 1

Grand Rapids 5, Rockford 2

Colorado 4, Abbotsford 2

Henderson 4, Tucson 1

Ontario 4, San Diego 3

Texas 4, San Jose 1

Stockton 7, Bakersfield 4

Monday’s Games

Toronto 6, Laval 2

Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Syracuse at Belleville, 3 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Laval at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.

