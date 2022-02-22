AHL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Springfield 47 26 14 5 2 59 151 145 Providence 41 22 13 3 3 50 124 108 Hartford 44 23 15 4 2 52 128 127 Charlotte 47 26 18 3 0 55 162 139 Hershey 49 25 18 3 3 56 147 139 WB/Scranton 47 21 21 2 3 47 120 142 Lehigh Valley 45 17 19 6 3 43 122 143 Bridgeport 48 18 21 5 4 45 127 144

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utica 44 30 9 5 0 65 160 116 Toronto 40 23 13 3 1 50 139 132 Laval 39 21 15 3 0 45 128 131 Rochester 47 24 18 3 2 53 160 169 Belleville 42 22 20 0 0 44 132 129 Syracuse 44 20 19 4 1 45 126 140 Cleveland 44 15 21 5 3 38 123 154

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 46 29 10 4 3 65 152 119 Manitoba 44 26 15 2 1 55 131 117 Milwaukee 50 25 20 3 2 55 148 150 Rockford 43 21 18 3 1 46 120 130 Grand Rapids 46 20 19 5 2 47 128 141 Iowa 46 20 20 4 2 46 130 133 Texas 43 16 18 5 4 41 130 147

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Stockton 41 29 8 3 1 62 146 106 Ontario 42 27 9 3 3 60 170 132 Bakersfield 40 20 12 4 4 48 132 123 Henderson 41 23 15 2 1 49 130 118 Colorado 46 24 16 3 3 54 150 134 Abbotsford 41 21 16 3 1 46 138 122 San Diego 40 16 22 2 0 34 112 134 Tucson 42 16 23 2 1 35 113 163 San Jose 43 15 27 1 0 31 128 180

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

Milwaukee 4, Manitoba 2

Syracuse 6, Belleville 2

Toronto 6, Laval 2

Tuesday’s Games

Belleville 4, Syracuse 1

WB/Scranton 3, Hershey 1

Texas 4, Iowa 2

Wednesday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Laval at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Bakersfield at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Utica, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Stockton at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

