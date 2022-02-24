AHL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Springfield 48 27 14 5 2 61 156 148 Providence 41 22 13 3 3 50 124 108 Hartford 44 23 15 4 2 52 128 127 Charlotte 47 26 18 3 0 55 162 139 Hershey 49 25 18 3 3 56 147 139 WB/Scranton 48 21 21 2 4 48 122 145 Lehigh Valley 46 18 19 6 3 45 125 145 Bridgeport 49 18 22 5 4 45 130 149

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utica 44 30 9 5 0 65 160 116 Toronto 41 23 14 3 1 50 143 138 Laval 40 22 15 3 0 47 134 135 Rochester 47 24 18 3 2 53 160 169 Belleville 42 22 20 0 0 44 132 129 Syracuse 44 20 19 4 1 45 126 140 Cleveland 45 15 21 6 3 39 124 156

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 46 29 10 4 3 65 152 119 Manitoba 45 26 16 2 1 55 133 123 Milwaukee 51 26 20 3 2 57 154 152 Rockford 43 21 18 3 1 46 120 130 Grand Rapids 47 21 19 5 2 49 130 142 Iowa 47 20 21 4 2 46 131 137 Texas 44 17 18 5 4 43 134 148

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Stockton 41 29 8 3 1 62 146 106 Ontario 43 28 9 3 3 62 174 133 Bakersfield 41 21 12 4 4 50 138 126 Colorado 46 24 16 3 3 54 150 134 Henderson 42 23 16 2 1 49 131 122 Abbotsford 41 21 16 3 1 46 138 122 San Diego 40 16 22 2 0 34 112 134 Tucson 42 16 23 2 1 35 113 163 San Jose 44 15 28 1 0 31 131 186

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

Grand Rapids 2, Cleveland 1

Laval 6, Toronto 4

Lehigh Valley 3, WB/Scranton 2

Springfield 5, Bridgeport 3

Milwaukee 6, Manitoba 2

Bakersfield 6, San Jose 3

Ontario 4, Henderson 1

Thursday’s Games

Texas 4, Iowa 1

Friday’s Games

Bakersfield at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Utica, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Stockton at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lehigh Valley at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Toronto at Rochester, 2:30 p.m.

Belleville at Laval, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

San Diego at Henderson, 6 p.m.

Bakersfield at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Texas at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Ontario at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Charlotte at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Syracuse at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.

Rochester at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Ontario at Tucson, 5 p.m.

Texas at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Utica at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Stockton at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.

