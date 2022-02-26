AHL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Springfield
|49
|27
|15
|5
|2
|61
|157
|151
|Providence
|42
|23
|13
|3
|3
|52
|129
|109
|Hartford
|45
|24
|15
|4
|2
|54
|131
|128
|Hershey
|50
|26
|18
|3
|3
|58
|151
|139
|Charlotte
|48
|26
|19
|3
|0
|55
|163
|144
|WB/Scranton
|48
|21
|21
|2
|4
|48
|122
|145
|Lehigh Valley
|47
|18
|19
|7
|3
|46
|126
|147
|Bridgeport
|49
|18
|22
|5
|4
|45
|130
|149
North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utica
|45
|30
|10
|5
|0
|65
|160
|120
|Toronto
|41
|23
|14
|3
|1
|50
|143
|138
|Laval
|41
|23
|15
|3
|0
|49
|138
|136
|Rochester
|48
|25
|18
|3
|2
|55
|162
|170
|Belleville
|43
|22
|21
|0
|0
|44
|133
|133
|Syracuse
|45
|20
|19
|5
|1
|46
|127
|142
|Cleveland
|46
|16
|21
|6
|3
|41
|126
|157
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|46
|29
|10
|4
|3
|65
|152
|119
|Manitoba
|45
|26
|16
|2
|1
|55
|133
|123
|Milwaukee
|51
|26
|20
|3
|2
|57
|154
|152
|Rockford
|44
|21
|19
|3
|1
|46
|123
|134
|Grand Rapids
|48
|21
|20
|5
|2
|49
|130
|144
|Iowa
|48
|21
|21
|4
|2
|48
|135
|140
|Texas
|44
|17
|18
|5
|4
|43
|134
|148
Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Stockton
|42
|30
|8
|3
|1
|64
|150
|107
|Ontario
|43
|28
|9
|3
|3
|62
|174
|133
|Bakersfield
|42
|22
|12
|4
|4
|52
|140
|126
|Colorado
|46
|24
|16
|3
|3
|54
|150
|134
|Henderson
|43
|23
|17
|2
|1
|49
|133
|127
|Abbotsford
|42
|21
|17
|3
|1
|46
|139
|126
|San Diego
|41
|17
|22
|2
|0
|36
|117
|136
|Tucson
|42
|16
|23
|2
|1
|35
|113
|163
|San Jose
|44
|15
|28
|1
|0
|31
|131
|186
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Bakersfield 2, Grand Rapids 0
Cleveland 2, Lehigh Valley 1
Hershey 4, Utica 0
Laval 4, Belleville 1
Rochester 2, Syracuse 1
Hartford 3, Springfield 1
Providence 5, Charlotte 1
Iowa 4, Rockford 3
San Diego 5, Henderson 2
Stockton 4, Abbotsford 1
Saturday’s Games
Lehigh Valley at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Toronto at Rochester, 2:30 p.m.
Belleville at Laval, 3 p.m.
Chicago at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
San Diego at Henderson, 6 p.m.
Bakersfield at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Texas at Rockford, 7 p.m.
Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Ontario at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Charlotte at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Chicago at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Hartford at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Syracuse at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.
Colorado at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.
Rochester at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Ontario at Tucson, 5 p.m.
Texas at Rockford, 5 p.m.
Utica at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Stockton at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Cleveland at Laval, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
