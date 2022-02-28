On Air: Business of Government Hour
Sports News

AHL Glance

The Associated Press
February 28, 2022 10:09 am
< a min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Springfield 50 28 15 5 2 63 161 153
Providence 44 24 14 3 3 54 137 117
Hartford 47 25 16 4 2 56 139 136
Hershey 51 26 19 3 3 58 152 142
Charlotte 50 26 21 3 0 55 168 153
WB/Scranton 50 23 21 2 4 52 131 151
Lehigh Valley 48 18 20 7 3 46 127 149
Bridgeport 51 19 23 5 4 47 138 157

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 47 31 11 5 0 67 166 127
Toronto 43 24 15 3 1 52 150 143
Laval 42 23 16 3 0 49 141 140
Rochester 50 26 19 3 2 57 167 177
Belleville 44 23 21 0 0 46 137 136
Syracuse 47 21 19 6 1 49 136 149
Cleveland 47 17 21 6 3 43 128 158

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 48 30 10 4 4 68 160 124
Manitoba 47 27 17 2 1 57 138 131
Milwaukee 53 26 21 4 2 58 158 160
Rockford 46 22 20 3 1 48 132 141
Grand Rapids 49 22 20 5 2 51 134 147
Iowa 48 21 21 4 2 48 135 140
Texas 46 18 19 5 4 45 141 157

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 43 30 9 3 1 64 152 113
Ontario 45 29 10 3 3 64 184 140
Bakersfield 43 22 12 4 5 53 143 130
Colorado 48 26 16 3 3 58 158 138
Abbotsford 43 22 17 3 1 48 145 128
Henderson 44 23 18 2 1 49 133 131
San Diego 42 18 22 2 0 38 121 136
Tucson 44 17 24 2 1 37 120 173
San Jose 44 15 28 1 0 31 131 186

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Bridgeport 5, Charlotte 3

Manitoba 4, Chicago 3

Providence 6, Hartford 3

WB/Scranton 4, Syracuse 3

Colorado 4, Milwaukee 3

Rochester 5, Toronto 3

Ontario 5, Tucson 1

Texas 3, Rockford 2

Utica 3, Hershey 1

Abbotsford 6, Stockton 2

Monday’s Games

Cleveland at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Stockton at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Providence at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Texas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Rockford at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

