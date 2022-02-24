Trending:
Aimaq powers Utah Valley to 67-52 victory over Seattle U

The Associated Press
February 24, 2022 10:51 pm
OREM, Utah (AP) — Fardaws Aimaq recorded 19 points and 18 rebounds to lead Utah Valley to a 67-52 win over Seattle on Thursday night.

Justin Harmon added 17 points and six assists for the Wolverines (18-9, 9-6 Western Athletic Conference). Connor Harding added seven assists.

Darrion Trammell had 11 points to pace the Redhawks (21-8, 12-4). Riley Grigsby added 10 points. Kobe Williamson had nine rebounds.

The Wolverines evened the season series against the Redhawks. Seattle defeated Utah Valley 71-65 on Jan. 12.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

