Akron 66, Miami (Ohio) 55

MIAMI (OHIO) (9-12)

Ayah 3-7 0-0 6, Williams 1-6 0-0 3, Coleman-Lands 2-7 0-0 6, Grant 6-17 6-6 20, White 3-5 0-0 6, Lairy 5-11 0-1 12, McNamara 1-4 0-0 2, Avance 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-57 6-7 55.

AKRON (14-6)

Ali 3-12 4-4 10, Freeman 9-13 3-6 21, Castaneda 4-8 0-3 11, Tribble 2-2 2-2 6, Trimble 1-3 0-0 3, Dawson 0-4 2-2 2, Clarke 1-3 0-0 3, Wynn 2-2 0-0 4, Bandaogo 3-3 0-0 6. Totals 25-50 11-17 66.

Halftime_Akron 30-27. 3-Point Goals_Miami (Ohio) 7-21 (Lairy 2-3, Coleman-Lands 2-6, Grant 2-6, Williams 1-5, White 0-1), Akron 5-17 (Castaneda 3-3, Clarke 1-2, Trimble 1-3, Dawson 0-4, Ali 0-5). Fouled Out_Ayah. Rebounds_Miami (Ohio) 20 (Grant 5), Akron 34 (Freeman 13). Assists_Miami (Ohio) 11 (Grant, White 3), Akron 11 (Ali 4). Total Fouls_Miami (Ohio) 18, Akron 14.

