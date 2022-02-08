Akron 70, N. Illinois 64

AKRON (16-6)
Ali 1-5 4-6 6, Freeman 7-11 7-8 21, Castaneda 3-7 5-6 12, Tribble 5-5 2-2 13, Trimble 1-4 0-0 2, Dawson 2-5 0-0 6, Clarke 2-3 0-0 6, Bandaogo 0-0 2-2 2, Wynn 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 21-40 22-26 70.
N. ILLINOIS (6-15)
Makuoi 2-3 0-2 4, Crump 3-4 4-4 11, Hankerson 5-10 0-0 14, Thornton 2-7 3-3 8, Williams 7-15 4-4 19, Okanu 2-5 0-0 4, Kueth 0-1 2-2 2, Russell 1-1 0-0 2, Hunter 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-46 13-15 64.
Halftime_Akron 35-33. 3-Point Goals_Akron 6-15 (Clarke 2-3, Dawson 2-4, Tribble 1-1, Castaneda 1-2, Ali 0-2, Trimble 0-3), N. Illinois 7-18 (Hankerson 4-8, Crump 1-1, Thornton 1-3, Williams 1-5, Kueth 0-1). Fouled Out_Makuoi, Kueth. Rebounds_Akron 25 (Freeman 13), N. Illinois 21 (Crump, Hankerson 5). Assists_Akron 12 (Ali 5), N. Illinois 10 (Hankerson 5). Total Fouls_Akron 13, N. Illinois 20. A_653 (10,000).
