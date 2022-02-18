Akron takes on Eastern Michigan following Ali’s 20-point game

Akron Zips (16-9, 9-6 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (9-17, 4-11 MAC)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Akron takes on the Eastern Michigan Eagles after Ali Ali scored 20 points in Akron’s 66-63 loss to the Northern Illinois Huskies.

The Eagles have gone 7-5 at home. Eastern Michigan is 3-10 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Zips are 9-6 in MAC play. Akron has a 3-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams square off for the second time this season in MAC play. The Zips won the last meeting 46-44 on Jan. 23. Ali scored 15 points to help lead the Zips to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Farrakhan averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 15.6 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Nathan Scott is shooting 44.6% and averaging 10.8 points over the past 10 games for Eastern Michigan.

Ali is scoring 13.5 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Zips. Enrique Freeman is averaging 11.4 points and 9.6 rebounds while shooting 64.1% over the past 10 games for Akron.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 2-8, averaging 66.9 points, 30.2 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points per game.

Zips: 6-4, averaging 66.4 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

