Akuchie carries Youngstown State past IUPUI 61-55

The Associated Press
February 3, 2022 9:39 pm
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Michael Akuchie totaled 11 points and 10 rebounds to lift Youngstown State to a 61-55 win over IUPUI on Thursday night.

Dwayne Cohill had 14 points for the Penguins (13-10, 7-6 Horizon League). Myles Hunter added 12 points, while Shemar Rathan-Mayes scored 11.

B.J. Maxwell scored a career-high 22 points for the Jaguars (1-18, 0-9), who have now lost 13 straight games. Bakari LaStrap added 15 points and seven rebounds. Nathan McClure 10 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

