Akuchie leads Youngstown State against IUPUI after 33-point game

Youngstown State Penguins (12-10, 6-6 Horizon) at IUPUI Jaguars (2-17, 0-8 Horizon)

Indianapolis; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: IUPUI -12.5; over/under is 123

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State takes on the IUPUI Jaguars after Michael Akuchie scored 33 points in Youngstown State’s 86-72 victory over the Milwaukee Panthers.

The Jaguars are 2-7 in home games. IUPUI is 1-9 against opponents over .500.

The Penguins are 6-6 in conference matchups. Youngstown State ranks fourth in the Horizon with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Akuchie averaging 2.7.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: B.J. Maxwell is averaging 10.9 points for the Jaguars. Mike Depersia is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for IUPUI.

Tevin Olison is shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Penguins, while averaging 12.1 points. Dwayne Cohill is shooting 39.3% and averaging 15.5 points over the past 10 games for Youngstown State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 1-9, averaging 50.5 points, 24.0 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Penguins: 4-6, averaging 71.5 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

