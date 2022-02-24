Akuchie leads Youngstown State against Wright State after 21-point outing

Youngstown State Penguins (18-11, 12-7 Horizon) at Wright State Raiders (16-13, 13-7 Horizon)

Fairborn, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wright State -7; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State visits the Wright State Raiders after Michael Akuchie scored 21 points in Youngstown State’s 74-61 win against the IUPUI Jaguars.

The Raiders have gone 9-3 at home. Wright State is third in the Horizon scoring 75.2 points while shooting 46.2% from the field.

The Penguins are 12-7 in Horizon play. Youngstown State has a 3-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Horizon play. The Penguins won the last matchup 90-87 on Jan. 16. Dwayne Cohill scored 25 points to help lead the Penguins to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tanner Holden is scoring 19.7 points per game with 7.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Raiders. Grant Basile is averaging 17.6 points and 8.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for Wright State.

Akuchie is averaging 14.4 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Penguins. Tevin Olison is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Youngstown State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 5-5, averaging 73.0 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Penguins: 8-2, averaging 73.7 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

