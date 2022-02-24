Trending:
Akwuba leads Louisiana against Georgia State after 21-point game

The Associated Press
February 24, 2022 2:02 am
1 min read
      

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (13-13, 8-8 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (14-10, 8-5 Sun Belt)

Atlanta; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana visits the Georgia State Panthers after Theo Akwuba scored 21 points in Louisiana’s 82-69 victory over the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The Panthers have gone 7-4 in home games. Georgia State is fifth in college basketball with 11.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Eliel Nsoseme averaging 3.2 offensive boards.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have gone 8-8 against Sun Belt opponents. Louisiana is 7-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Panthers won 68-64 in the last matchup on Jan. 28. Kane Williams led the Panthers with 14 points, and Kentrell Garnett led the Ragin’ Cajuns with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Allen is shooting 37.1% and averaging 13.7 points for the Panthers. Williams is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Georgia State.

Jordan Brown is averaging 15.5 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Kobe Julien is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for Louisiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 8-2, averaging 67.9 points, 35.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 5-5, averaging 71.5 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

