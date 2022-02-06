Alabama 77, Vanderbilt 71, OT

ALABAMA (12-10)

Wade-Warren 3-4 0-0 6, Abrams 6-10 2-5 14, Barber 2-4 0-0 6, Davis 9-17 3-4 25, Mingo-Young 5-11 10-14 20, Craig Cruce 0-0 0-0 0, Rice 1-1 1-2 3, Gordon 0-0 0-0 0, Sutton 1-2 0-0 3, Totals 27-49 16-25 77

VANDERBILT (12-12)

Alexander 8-16 2-2 19, Smith 0-3 0-4 0, Cambridge 7-17 0-1 14, Moore 5-16 3-3 16, Demi Washington 0-1 0-2 0, Chambers 1-3 1-1 3, LaChance 2-6 0-0 4, Sacha Washington 5-6 5-8 15, Totals 28-68 11-21 71

Alabama 12 19 17 16 13 — 77 Vanderbilt 13 18 17 16 7 — 71

3-Point Goals_Alabama 7-22 (Abrams 0-3, Barber 2-4, Davis 4-11, Mingo-Young 0-2, Sutton 1-2), Vanderbilt 4-21 (Alexander 1-5, Smith 0-1, Cambridge 0-3, Moore 3-9, LaChance 0-3). Assists_Alabama 10 (Abrams 3), Vanderbilt 14 (Moore 6). Fouled Out_Alabama Wade-Warren. Rebounds_Alabama 29 (Davis 9), Vanderbilt 41 (S.Washington 16). Total Fouls_Alabama 20, Vanderbilt 19. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,992.

