Alabama A&M 74, Ark.-Pine Bluff 69

ARK.-PINE BLUFF (6-20)
Stredic 0-1 0-0 0, Brown 1-5 2-4 4, Morris 7-18 1-1 15, Stokes 3-4 0-0 7, S.Williams 8-20 6-7 28, Milton 4-9 1-3 10, Parchman 1-2 0-0 2, Doolittle 1-4 0-0 3, Vargas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-63 10-15 69.
ALABAMA A&M (7-16)
Cortez 9-16 3-3 21, Johnson 6-12 5-6 17, Parker 3-8 2-2 9, Tucker 3-6 6-6 12, D.Smith 1-10 3-4 5, E.Williams 3-4 2-2 8, J.Smith 1-4 0-0 2, Powell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-60 21-23 74.
Halftime_Alabama A&M 30-27. 3-Point Goals_Ark.-Pine Bluff 9-29 (S.Williams 6-16, Stokes 1-1, Doolittle 1-3, Milton 1-5, Brown 0-1, Parchman 0-1, Morris 0-2), Alabama A&M 1-12 (Parker 1-3, Cortez 0-2, J.Smith 0-2, Tucker 0-2, D.Smith 0-3). Fouled Out_Milton, Johnson. Rebounds_Ark.-Pine Bluff 27 (Morris 8), Alabama A&M 39 (Cortez 9). Assists_Ark.-Pine Bluff 13 (Morris 4), Alabama A&M 15 (E.Williams 5). Total Fouls_Ark.-Pine Bluff 20, Alabama A&M 14. A_788 (6,000).
