Alabama A&M hosts Mississippi Valley State after Hunter’s 22-point game

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-20, 1-10 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (5-16, 4-7 SWAC)

Huntsville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Alabama A&M -9.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State visits the Alabama A&M Bulldogs after Caleb Hunter scored 22 points in Mississippi Valley State’s 79-71 loss to the Alcorn State Braves.

The Bulldogs have gone 3-2 at home. Alabama A&M has a 1-6 record against opponents above .500.

The Delta Devils have gone 1-10 against SWAC opponents. Mississippi Valley State allows 84.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 19.2 points per game.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Bulldogs won the last matchup 72-67 on Jan. 6. Jalen Johnson scored 25 points points to help lead the Bulldogs to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is averaging 15.8 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Garrett Hicks is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Alabama A&M.

Hunter averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Delta Devils, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 29.8% from beyond the arc. Devin Gordon is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Mississippi Valley State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 59.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Delta Devils: 1-9, averaging 67.9 points, 28.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

