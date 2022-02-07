Alabama A&M plays Grambling following Hicks’ 25-point performance

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (5-15, 4-6 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (9-13, 6-3 SWAC)

Grambling, Louisiana; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grambling -4.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M visits the Grambling Tigers after Garrett Hicks scored 25 points in Alabama A&M’s 73-64 loss to the Southern Jaguars.

The Tigers are 5-2 on their home court. Grambling is third in the SWAC in rebounding averaging 31.2 rebounds. A.J. Taylor paces the Tigers with 5.8 boards.

The Bulldogs are 4-6 against SWAC opponents. Alabama A&M has a 2-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Tigers and Bulldogs meet Monday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tra’Michael Moton is averaging 11 points, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Tigers. Cameron Christon is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for Grambling.

Jalen Johnson is averaging 15.6 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Hicks is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Alabama A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 71.1 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 61.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

