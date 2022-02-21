Alabama A&M visits Florida A&M after Randolph’s 30-point outing

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (8-16, 7-7 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (11-14, 9-5 SWAC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida A&M -6.5; over/under is 122.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M takes on the Alabama A&M Bulldogs after MJ Randolph scored 30 points in Florida A&M’s 86-83 overtime win over the Alabama State Hornets.

The Rattlers are 7-3 in home games. Florida A&M is 3-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.4 turnovers per game.

The Bulldogs are 7-7 against SWAC opponents. Alabama A&M ranks second in the SWAC with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Johnson averaging 2.2.

The teams square off for the second time this season in SWAC play. The Rattlers won the last meeting 65-60 on Jan. 29. Randolph scored 16 points points to help lead the Rattlers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Moragne is averaging 10.1 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Rattlers. Johnny Brown is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida A&M.

Garrett Hicks averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc. Johnson is shooting 51.2% and averaging 17.1 points over the past 10 games for Alabama A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 7-3, averaging 66.0 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 61.8 points, 33.1 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

