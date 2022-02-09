Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Alabama faces Ole Miss, aims to break road slide

The Associated Press
February 9, 2022 2:02 am
1 min read
      

Alabama Crimson Tide (14-9, 4-6 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (12-11, 3-7 SEC)

Oxford, Mississippi; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ole Miss -5.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama visits Ole Miss looking to end its four-game road slide.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

The Rebels are 10-5 on their home court. Ole Miss is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Crimson Tide have gone 4-6 against SEC opponents. Alabama is 5-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.3 turnovers per game.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Murrell is shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, while averaging 10.6 points. Daeshun Ruffin is averaging nine points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Ole Miss.

Jaden Shackelford averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson Tide, scoring 17.1 points while shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc. Jahvon Quinerly is averaging 9.3 points over the past 10 games for Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 4-6, averaging 64.2 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 4-6, averaging 77.7 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.

___

        Read more: Sports News

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|15 Unlock Your Organization's Data...
2|15 Crafting Effective Narratives for...
2|15 TSP Planning with Ed Zurndorfer
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Members of Congress hold a moment of silence for lives lost to COVID-19