Alabama faces Ole Miss, aims to break road slide

Alabama Crimson Tide (14-9, 4-6 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (12-11, 3-7 SEC)

Oxford, Mississippi; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ole Miss -5.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama visits Ole Miss looking to end its four-game road slide.

The Rebels are 10-5 on their home court. Ole Miss is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Crimson Tide have gone 4-6 against SEC opponents. Alabama is 5-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.3 turnovers per game.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Murrell is shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, while averaging 10.6 points. Daeshun Ruffin is averaging nine points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Ole Miss.

Jaden Shackelford averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson Tide, scoring 17.1 points while shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc. Jahvon Quinerly is averaging 9.3 points over the past 10 games for Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 4-6, averaging 64.2 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 4-6, averaging 77.7 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

