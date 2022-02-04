Alabama State visits Grambling after Young’s 29-point game

Alabama State Hornets (6-16, 4-5 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (9-12, 6-2 SWAC)

Grambling, Louisiana; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State visits the Grambling Tigers after Trace Young scored 29 points in Alabama State’s 66-65 loss to the Florida A&M Rattlers.

The Tigers have gone 5-1 in home games. Grambling is third in the SWAC in rebounding averaging 31.0 rebounds. A.J. Taylor paces the Tigers with 5.8 boards.

The Hornets have gone 4-5 against SWAC opponents. Alabama State has a 0-8 record against opponents over .500.

The Tigers and Hornets face off Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tra’Michael Moton is averaging 11 points, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Tigers. Cameron Christon is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Grambling.

Kenny Strawbridge is scoring 9.3 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Hornets. Young is averaging 15.4 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Alabama State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 69.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Hornets: 4-6, averaging 67.3 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.