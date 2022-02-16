Albany (NY) 68, Binghamton 67

ALBANY (NY) (11-15)
Doles 8-11 0-0 21, Newman 4-7 3-5 11, Cerruti 6-12 1-1 16, Champion 1-6 0-0 2, Horton 5-13 2-4 13, Hutcheson 1-2 0-0 3, Neely 1-2 0-0 2, Reddish 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-54 6-10 68.
BINGHAMTON (10-13)
White 0-0 0-0 0, Falko 3-13 0-0 6, Hinckson 2-4 2-2 6, McGriff 6-10 0-0 13, Petcash 4-5 1-1 10, Bertram 5-9 6-6 21, Tinsley 2-3 1-2 7, Akuwovo 1-1 0-0 2, Willis 1-1 0-0 2, Hjalmarsson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-47 10-11 67.
Halftime_Binghamton 33-29. 3-Point Goals_Albany (NY) 10-18 (Doles 5-5, Cerruti 3-5, Hutcheson 1-2, Horton 1-3, Champion 0-3), Binghamton 9-18 (Bertram 5-7, Tinsley 2-3, McGriff 1-2, Petcash 1-2, Hinckson 0-1, Falko 0-3). Rebounds_Albany (NY) 20 (Doles 5), Binghamton 24 (Hinckson 6). Assists_Albany (NY) 15 (Horton 6), Binghamton 12 (Falko 5). Total Fouls_Albany (NY) 13, Binghamton 11. A_3,835 (5,142).
