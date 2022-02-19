On Air: This Just In!
Albany (NY) 70, New Hampshire 65

The Associated Press
February 19, 2022 6:38 pm
NEW HAMPSHIRE (12-12)

Guadarrama 6-12 4-6 17, Martinez 7-15 4-4 21, Mattos 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 3-6 1-3 7, Tchoukuiengo 2-5 4-6 9, Foster 1-3 0-0 3, Murphy 3-5 0-0 6, Lester 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 23-49 13-19 65.

ALBANY (NY) (12-15)

Doles 3-8 0-0 6, Newman 0-2 0-0 0, Cerruti 5-9 1-2 13, Champion 3-3 0-0 6, Horton 7-18 9-11 24, Hutcheson 2-3 1-1 5, Neely 3-5 1-2 7, Reddish 2-7 0-0 5, Fizulich 1-1 1-2 4, Ketner 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 26-56 13-19 70.

Halftime_Albany (NY) 33-32. 3-Point Goals_New Hampshire 6-20 (Martinez 3-9, Foster 1-2, Tchoukuiengo 1-2, Guadarrama 1-5, Johnson 0-1, Lester 0-1), Albany (NY) 5-14 (Cerruti 2-3, Fizulich 1-1, Reddish 1-2, Horton 1-5, Doles 0-3). Fouled Out_Guadarrama, Tchoukuiengo. Rebounds_New Hampshire 27 (Guadarrama 7), Albany (NY) 28 (Doles, Newman 7). Assists_New Hampshire 14 (Guadarrama 5), Albany (NY) 10 (Champion, Horton 3). Total Fouls_New Hampshire 19, Albany (NY) 19. A_2,208 (4,538).

