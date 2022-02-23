Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Albany (NY) 72, Maine 68

The Associated Press
February 23, 2022 10:24 pm
< a min read
      

ALBANY (NY) (13-15)

Doles 2-6 2-2 7, Newman 0-2 1-4 1, Cerruti 6-10 2-2 18, Champion 2-2 0-0 5, Horton 7-15 0-1 14, Hutcheson 2-4 6-7 12, Neely 5-7 0-0 10, Reddish 0-5 0-0 0, Little 1-2 2-2 4, Fizulich 0-0 1-3 1, Ketner 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-54 14-21 72.

MAINE (6-21)

Ingo 1-6 1-3 3, Turgut 1-1 0-0 3, Kalnjscek 4-10 2-3 12, Masic 3-8 2-2 9, Wright-McLeish 2-3 0-1 5, Ireland 5-8 3-3 13, Filipovity 4-8 3-4 11, Ihekwoaba 3-5 0-0 6, Adetogun 2-4 2-2 6. Totals 25-53 13-18 68.

Halftime_Maine 37-30. 3-Point Goals_Albany (NY) 8-15 (Cerruti 4-5, Hutcheson 2-3, Champion 1-1, Doles 1-2, Reddish 0-1, Horton 0-3), Maine 5-18 (Kalnjscek 2-6, Turgut 1-1, Wright-McLeish 1-2, Masic 1-5, Filipovity 0-1, Ihekwoaba 0-1, Ireland 0-2). Rebounds_Albany (NY) 29 (Champion 6), Maine 26 (Ingo 10). Assists_Albany (NY) 9 (Champion, Horton 3), Maine 11 (Masic, Wright-McLeish 2). Total Fouls_Albany (NY) 20, Maine 22. A_581 (5,800).

        Insight by MuleSoft: During this exclusive webinar, Pat Flanders, chief information officer of the Defense Health Agency, will discuss how the agency is modernizing and integrating IT systems previously managed by the Air Force, Army and the Navy—to securely support military healthcare services worldwide, on the battlefield and off. Industry professionals from Salesforce and MuleSoft will provide their perspective.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|2 Patch Barracks Tech Expo
3|2 If You Aren't Worried About...
3|2 GSAXcess Training - Reporting Your...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Liftoff!