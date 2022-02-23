Albany (NY) 72, Maine 68

ALBANY (NY) (13-15)
Doles 2-6 2-2 7, Newman 0-2 1-4 1, Cerruti 6-10 2-2 18, Champion 2-2 0-0 5, Horton 7-15 0-1 14, Hutcheson 2-4 6-7 12, Neely 5-7 0-0 10, Reddish 0-5 0-0 0, Little 1-2 2-2 4, Fizulich 0-0 1-3 1, Ketner 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-54 14-21 72.
MAINE (6-21)
Ingo 1-6 1-3 3, Turgut 1-1 0-0 3, Kalnjscek 4-10 2-3 12, Masic 3-8 2-2 9, Wright-McLeish 2-3 0-1 5, Ireland 5-8 3-3 13, Filipovity 4-8 3-4 11, Ihekwoaba 3-5 0-0 6, Adetogun 2-4 2-2 6. Totals 25-53 13-18 68.
Halftime_Maine 37-30. 3-Point Goals_Albany (NY) 8-15 (Cerruti 4-5, Hutcheson 2-3, Champion 1-1, Doles 1-2, Reddish 0-1, Horton 0-3), Maine 5-18 (Kalnjscek 2-6, Turgut 1-1, Wright-McLeish 1-2, Masic 1-5, Filipovity 0-1, Ihekwoaba 0-1, Ireland 0-2). Rebounds_Albany (NY) 29 (Champion 6), Maine 26 (Ingo 10). Assists_Albany (NY) 9 (Champion, Horton 3), Maine 11 (Masic, Wright-McLeish 2). Total Fouls_Albany (NY) 20, Maine 22. A_581 (5,800).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.