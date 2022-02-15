Albany (NY) plays Binghamton following Neely’s 26-point game

Albany (NY) Great Danes (10-15, 6-7 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (10-12, 7-6 America East)

Binghamton, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) visits the Binghamton Bearcats after Justin Neely scored 26 points in Albany (NY)’s 76-63 loss to the Vermont Catamounts.

The Bearcats are 5-6 on their home court. Binghamton is 6-8 against opponents with a winning record.

The Great Danes are 6-7 in conference games. Albany (NY) is ninth in the America East scoring 62.1 points per game and is shooting 41.5%.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Bearcats won 88-79 in the last matchup on Jan. 7. Jacob Falko led the Bearcats with 28 points, and De’Vondre Perry led the Great Danes with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Bertram averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, scoring 9.4 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Falko is averaging 13.6 points and 3.2 assists over the past 10 games for Binghamton.

Jamel Horton is scoring 11.8 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Great Danes. Matt Cerruti is averaging 13.6 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 52.0% over the past 10 games for Albany (NY).

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 5-5, averaging 67.1 points, 34.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Great Danes: 5-5, averaging 65.1 points, 29.0 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

