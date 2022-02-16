Albany (NY) takes on Binghamton after Neely’s 26-point showing

Albany (NY) Great Danes (10-15, 6-7 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (10-12, 7-6 America East)

Binghamton, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Binghamton -1.5; over/under is 126.5

BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) takes on the Binghamton Bearcats after Justin Neely scored 26 points in Albany (NY)’s 76-63 loss to the Vermont Catamounts.

The Bearcats have gone 5-6 at home. Binghamton is the America East leader with 33.3 rebounds per game led by Christian Hinckson averaging 6.2.

The Great Danes are 6-7 in America East play. Albany (NY) is 4-10 against opponents with a winning record.

The teams square off for the second time this season in America East play. The Bearcats won the last meeting 88-79 on Jan. 7. Jacob Falko scored 28 points points to help lead the Bearcats to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hinckson is averaging 7.1 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Bearcats. Falko is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games for Binghamton.

Jamel Horton is scoring 11.8 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Great Danes. Matt Cerruti is averaging 13.6 points and 3.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Albany (NY).

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 5-5, averaging 67.1 points, 34.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Great Danes: 5-5, averaging 65.1 points, 29.0 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.