Albany (NY) visits Hartford following Flowers’ 27-point showing

The Associated Press
February 4, 2022 3:42 am
1 min read
      

Albany (NY) Great Danes (9-13, 5-5 America East) at Hartford Hawks (5-13, 3-3 America East)

West Hartford, Connecticut; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hartford hosts the Albany (NY) Great Danes after Moses Flowers scored 27 points in Hartford’s 70-64 loss to the New Hampshire Wildcats.

The Hawks are 2-2 in home games. Hartford has a 4-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Great Danes are 5-5 in America East play. Albany (NY) ranks eighth in the America East shooting 31.1% from deep. Matt Cerruti leads the Great Danes shooting 44.2% from 3-point range.

The Hawks and Great Danes square off Saturday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Williams is shooting 50.8% and averaging 15.8 points for the Hawks. David Shriver is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Hartford.

Jamel Horton is averaging 11.7 points and four assists for the Great Danes. Cerruti is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Albany (NY).

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 70.6 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Great Danes: 5-5, averaging 65.2 points, 30.7 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

