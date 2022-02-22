Trending:
Albany (NY) visits Maine after Horton’s 24-point game

The Associated Press
February 22, 2022 2:02 am
1 min read
      

Albany (NY) Great Danes (12-15, 8-7 America East) at Maine Black Bears (6-20, 3-12 America East)

Bangor, Maine; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) visits the Maine Black Bears after Jamel Horton scored 24 points in Albany (NY)’s 70-65 win against the New Hampshire Wildcats.

The Black Bears are 5-7 in home games. Maine allows 70.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.3 points per game.

The Great Danes are 8-7 against America East opponents. Albany (NY) is third in the America East allowing 65.9 points while holding opponents to 43.8% shooting.

The teams square off for the second time this season in America East play. The Black Bears won the last meeting 73-63 on Feb. 10. Maks Kalnjscek scored 21 points points to help lead the Black Bears to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vukasin Masic is averaging 9.6 points and 3.2 assists for the Black Bears. Kalnjscek is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for Maine.

Justin Neely is averaging 6.7 points for the Great Danes. Matt Cerruti is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Albany (NY).

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Bears: 3-7, averaging 65.3 points, 24.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Great Danes: 5-5, averaging 65.2 points, 26.9 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

