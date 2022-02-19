Alcorn St. 61, Jackson St. 60

JACKSON ST. (8-17)
James 3-11 0-0 6, Hicks 10-17 2-3 26, McKinnis 1-4 0-2 3, D.Taylor 4-6 0-0 8, Young 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-39 2-5 43.
ALCORN ST. (11-15)
Brewton 0-0 0-0 0, Joshua 5-12 0-1 11, McQuarters 2-5 3-4 7, Thomas 0-3 0-0 0, Marshall 0-5 2-2 2, Montgomery 2-4 0-0 4, Thorn 1-3 0-0 2, King 2-2 0-0 6. Totals 12-34 5-7 32.
Halftime_Jackson St. 34-30. 3-Point Goals_Jackson St. 5-12 (Hicks 4-6, McKinnis 1-4, James 0-1, Young 0-1), Alcorn St. 3-9 (King 2-2, Joshua 1-3, Marshall 0-1, Montgomery 0-1, McQuarters 0-2). Fouled Out_D.Taylor. Rebounds_Jackson St. 16 (D.Taylor 6), Alcorn St. 25 (Joshua 8). Assists_Jackson St. 11 (James 6), Alcorn St. 5 (Thomas 2). Total Fouls_Jackson St. 10, Alcorn St. 10. A_3,500 (7,000).
