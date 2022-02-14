Alcorn St. 68, Florida A&M 56

FLORIDA A&M (10-14)
Moragne 3-9 0-0 6, Littles 1-5 0-1 3, Randolph 4-11 2-3 10, Reaves 4-12 0-0 10, Brown 4-5 3-3 11, Stevens 4-8 1-2 12, Clark 0-4 0-0 0, Andrews 0-1 2-2 2, Barrs 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 21-57 8-11 56.
ALCORN ST. (10-15)
Agnew 6-11 2-3 14, Brewton 3-7 0-0 6, Joshua 2-5 0-0 5, McQuarters 2-4 3-6 7, Thomas 1-3 3-5 5, King 3-9 0-0 8, Montgomery 5-10 0-0 11, Henry 1-3 0-0 2, Marshall 1-3 3-4 5, Thorn 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 26-59 11-18 68.
Halftime_Alcorn St. 35-18. 3-Point Goals_Florida A&M 6-18 (Stevens 3-7, Reaves 2-5, Littles 1-1, Randolph 0-1, Clark 0-4), Alcorn St. 5-16 (King 2-3, Thorn 1-1, Joshua 1-3, Montgomery 1-6, Henry 0-1, Brewton 0-2). Rebounds_Florida A&M 27 (Randolph 9), Alcorn St. 38 (McQuarters 8). Assists_Florida A&M 9 (Randolph 4), Alcorn St. 15 (Thomas 7). Total Fouls_Florida A&M 14, Alcorn St. 16. A_440 (7,000).
