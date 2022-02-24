Trending:
Allegri leads Eastern Washington over Northern Colorado

February 24, 2022 10:39 pm
GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Angelo Allegri scored 19 points as Eastern Washington defeated Northern Colorado 85-76 on Thursday night.

Rylan Bergersen added 17 points, Linton Acliese III chipped in 16 and Ethan Price had 14 points for Eastern Washington (15-13, 9-8 Big Sky Conference).

Matt Johnson II had 20 points and seven assists for the Bears (16-13, 11-6). Daylen Kountz added 16 points. Dru Kuxhausen had 14 points.

The Eagles evened the season series against the Bears. Northern Colorado defeated Eastern Washington 87-83 on Jan. 22.

