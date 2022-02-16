Allen, Georgia State Panthers take on the Georgia Southern Eagles

Georgia Southern Eagles (11-12, 4-8 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (11-10, 5-5 Sun Belt)

Atlanta; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State hosts Georgia Southern in a matchup of Sun Belt teams.

The Panthers are 5-4 on their home court. Georgia State averages 70.3 points and has outscored opponents by 4.5 points per game.

The Eagles have gone 4-8 against Sun Belt opponents. Georgia Southern is 6-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Allen averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc. Kane Williams is shooting 35.6% and averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Georgia State.

Elijah McCadden is averaging 11.8 points for the Eagles. Kamari Brown is averaging 8.8 points over the past 10 games for Georgia Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 64.8 points, 33.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 62.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

