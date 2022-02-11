Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Allen leads New Mexico State over Dixie State 77-69

The Associated Press
February 11, 2022 12:03 am
< a min read
      

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Teddy Allen had 20 points as New Mexico State defeated Dixie State 77-69 on Thursday night.

Allen hit 8 of 10 from the free throw line. He added seven rebounds.

Johnny McCants had 13 points for New Mexico State (20-3, 9-1 Western Athletic Conference), which won its fifth consecutive game. Clayton Henry added 12 points. Jabari Rice had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Frank Staine had 17 points for the Trailblazers (11-13, 4-7). Dancell Leter added 15 points. Cameron Gooden had 11 points.

        Insight by Wickr: This survey of five agencies highlights the new perspectives agencies now have for securing their systems, data and people from the ever-changing nature of cyber threats.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|17 Fort Belvoir Virtual Tech Expo
2|17 Go Global: How to Globalize Your...
2|17 Financial Planning For Federal...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretary Blinken Participates in an Aboriginal Heritage Walk