Allen leads No. 20 Texas against No. 10 Baylor after 24-point game

Texas Longhorns (18-6, 7-4 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (20-4, 8-3 Big 12)

Waco, Texas; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Baylor -6; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Texas visits the No. 10 Baylor Bears after Timmy Allen scored 24 points in Texas’ 79-76 victory over the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Bears are 11-2 on their home court. Baylor is the top team in the Big 12 with 16.8 assists per game led by James Akinjo averaging 5.3.

The Longhorns have gone 7-4 against Big 12 opponents. Texas ranks eighth in the Big 12 with 22.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Allen averaging 4.3.

The Bears and Longhorns match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Akinjo is shooting 39.8% and averaging 12.4 points for the Bears. Adam Flagler is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for Baylor.

Courtney Ramey is shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Longhorns, while averaging 9.7 points. Marcus Carr is shooting 35.4% and averaging 8.2 points over the past 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 70.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Longhorns: 6-4, averaging 63.9 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points.

